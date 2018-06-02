Share:

Lahore - Persistent dry weather in plains of Punjab resulted in shooting up of temperature in the provincial capital to 43 degree centigrade on Friday.

The local meteorological department’s experts said that the harsh weather condition would continue to persist for the next four days, and its intensity can even increase. They added that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the next 24 hours. According to synoptic situation, the continental air is prevailing over most plains of the country. Meanwhile, health experts, while talking to this scribe, advised the people to avoid unnecessary movement in the sun and stay indoors, especially at noon and afternoon. They also suggested more water intakes during hot time to maintain the body temperature and energy level.