KHAIRPUR - At least six people died while other seven hurt in a road accident at Khairpur-Larkana road on Friday.

According to Agra police, cattle traders were going to their village Fatan Shah near Madeji when they reached near Khairpur-Larkana road their pickup collided with a truck. As a result six people died on the spot while seven hurt.

The bodies were identified including Wadero Shar, Azizullah Shar, Shadi Khan, Faqeero, Shado Shar, Mola Bux and other while injured identified as namely Moutibar Shar, Haji Chanesar, Rano Khan, Raham Dil, Nizam, Akhtiar, and other. The bodies and injured shifted to Larkana Hospital for treatment and legal formalities by Agra police and rescue staff.

The condition of most injured is to be stated critical and the truck driver flee from the scene.

DROWNED

A child drowned in canal near Pir Jo Goth on Friday.

According to police, a minor Ghulam Mustafa Lodro, 6, was slipped in Rahuja canal near Muno Lodro Village of taluka Pir Jo Goth resultantly, he drowned and his body was recovered after struggle of three hours.

Police shifted the body to nearby hospital and later, handed over to his heirs.

KILLED

A villager killed near Tharo Shah over clash on cutting of mangos from a garden on Friday.

According to Tharo Shah police clash was occurred in Tagio Solangi Village near Tharo Shah over the cutting of mangos from trees and both groups attacked upon each other with lathes and knifes. As a result, one villager Allah Dino Solangi died on the spot who was shifted to Tharo Shah Hospital for autopsy and later, the body was handed over to his heirs.

Tharo Shah police did not register the case nor arrested accused till the filing of story.

BODY FOUND

A tortured body of unidentified youth found from Mehrabpur on Friday.

Villagers saw body in Behlani Minor and informed area police. Area police recovered the body and brought to Mehrabpur Hospital for legal formalities and identification.

FIR ordered

Sindh High Court’s Sukkur registry issued orders to lodge FIR against SHO Padidan over registration of fake FIR against journalists on Friday.

According to details, the SHC after hearing the arguments from counsel Deedar Ali Chohan, ordered registration of the FIR against SHO Padidan and others.

SHO Padidan lodged a FIR following the directives of district and session judge against journalists Waqar Rajper, Mansoor Rajper and iftikhar Rajper.

The journalists filed petition for cancellation of FIR before High Court which granted and suspended the orders of session judge Nausharo Feroze and court ordered to register FIR against SHO Padidan and others.