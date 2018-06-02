Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday claimed that some people are still trying to delay the upcoming polls.

He was talking to media outside the accountability court where he came to attend the proceedings of Al-Azizia reference, which is one of three corruption references filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the Sharif family.

To a question whether the next elections are going to be postponed or not, the former premier slammed those people who are still trying to delay the elections, saying such individuals appear ahead of every election.

When a journalist pointed that he is looking happy today, Nawaz said: “Ups and downs are part of life and everyone should stay happy and grateful for the God’s blessings”.

The former premier also expressed his surprise over a question that the party is getting less applications for tickets this time. He also parried a question regarding Chaudhry Nisar’s remarks about PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif.

Nawaz also diverted a question about his reaction in case the election will be delayed towards senior politician Javed Hashmi, who was also present on the occasion. Hashmi said that the people how are asking for delay in elections are a threat to democracy. “There were continuous predictions about the end of government throughout the last five years but it has completed its term with the help of democratic forces”, Hashmi said, adding: “I came here to congratulate Nawaz Sharif on this achievement.”

He said Nawaz Sharif is struggling for the respect of vote and anybody who will not respect the vote in the future will be considered as an enemy of democracy.

Earlier, Head of Joint Investigation Team (JIT) and prosecution witness Wajid Zia testified that no evidence was found linking former premier Nawaz Sharif to the Hill Metal Establishment.

During his cross-examination in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference, Wajid Zia stated before the accountability court that neither any witness claimed nor there any document to show that Nawaz was involved in any way with the Hill Metal Establishment.

“There was no document showing that Nawaz had the authority to take loans or run the Hill Metal or made deals with financial institutions,” the prosecution witness added when Nawaz's counsel Khawaja Haris cross-examined him during the hearing.

Zia, however, claimed that Hussain Nawaz was in fact a benamidar (front man) of Nawaz Sharif. He added: “As per the record, 88 per cent annual profit of this company was sent to elder Sharif by transactions.”

Nawaz's counsel Khawaja Haris got infuriated on the answer and remarked: “Wajid Zia has already revealed this in his statement but now when we are asking specific questions he is repeating the old points instead of replying our questions.” “Zia is trying to give his viewpoint in response to cross-examination and he wants to only include conclusion drawn by the JIT”, Khawaja Haris maintained.

The JIT Head said that there was no document regarding Nawaz’s involvement in the sale or run of Gulf Steel Mills.

When questioned that when the Hill Metal Establishment was registered as per his investigation, the Panamagate JIT head replied: “According to the documents presented it was registered in 2005.”

“The JIT could not ascertain during the investigation that Hill Metal was a sole proprietorship or a partner company,” he asserted.

Further, when Nawaz’s counsel asked him whether during the investigation the JIT questioned the former premier regarding how the Hill Metal was established, Zia said: “Nawaz was asked no such question during the investigation.” “He was not asked about who funded, owned or run the Hill Metal,” the JIT head added.

Responding to Khawaja Harris’ question that whether Nawaz was asked if he used the money from the Hill Metal to do politics, Zia said the former premier responded with ‘no’ when posed the question.

He further said: “No witness claimed that Hussain Nawaz was financially supported by Nawaz Sharif during his time abroad.”

The proceeding was adjourned till Monday when the cross-examination will be continued.