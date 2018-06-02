Share:

Ariya off to impressive start in US Open

MIAMI - Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn had to overcome an abbreviated Wednesday practice round to fire a five-under-par 67 and grab a share of the opening round lead at the rain-hit US Women's Open on Thursday. Ariya set the early pace in the morning session, mastering the sodden conditions to end the day in a three-way tie atop the leaderboard with Australia's Sarah Jane Smith and South Korea's Lee Jeong-eun6. Call it blind luck, or whatever you want, but Ariya got off to an impressive start at the major championship despite not being able to practice on the front nine at all ahead of Thursday's first round because her clubs didn't arrive with her flight. "My golf bag didn't come on Monday," said Ariya, who like the rest of the field also saw practice rounds limited by heavy rain this week.–AFP

Xhaka relief after training ground injury

LAUSANNE - Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka expressed relief after getting good news about a training ground injury that threatened to scupper his World Cup chances for Switzerland on Thursday. Xhaka hobbled off the pitch fearing he had damaged ligaments in his knee. But the 25-year-old, who suffered a bone contusion injury that will sideline him for Sunday's friendly against Spain in Villarreal, is expected to return to action quickly. "I'm very relieved," Xhaka said via a statement issued by the Swiss football federation. Xhaka underwent a MRI scan which ruled out a more serious injury. Swiss team doctor Pierre-Etienne Fournier said: "We're very relieved. He has only suffered a painful bone contusion injury. "The ligaments are intact, but we wanted to be sure that the meniscus wasn't damaged either."–AFP

Visca hat-trick as Bosnia stun Koreans

JEONJU - Edin Visca scored a hat-trick as Bosnia and Herzegovina condemned South Korea to a 3-1 friendly defeat in a major setback to their World Cup preparations on Friday. Son Heung-min was unable to make an impact as Visca scored in the 28th minute, just before half-time and then in the 79th to steal the show in Jeonju. It made for a low-key send-off for Shin Tae-yong's South Korea, who were playing their final home warm-up and will face holders Germany, Mexico and Sweden in a tough Group F in Russia. After Visca opened the scoring, midfielder Lee Jae-Sung levelled for the hosts two minutes later, only for the Bosnian midfielder to grab his second just moments before half-time. And Visca dashed any hopes of a late South Korean comeback when he completed his treble in the 79th minute.–AFP

Five matches decided in Bahria Cricket

LAHORE – Five matches were decided on the second day of the 4th Bahria Town Floodlit Cricket Tournament 2018 at Bahria Stadium on Friday. In the first match of the day, Ashrafia XI outclassed Sharqpur Sharif Cricket Club by 8 wickets. Ashrafia scored 73 and in reply, Sharqpur achieved the target by 2 wickets. The second match saw Gujjar XI defeating Zaka XI by 37 runs. Gujjar XI scored 70 and in reply, Zaka XI were bundled out for 33. The third match was won by Bahria XI, who routed AD Estate by 8 wickets. In the fourth match, Bhimbhir XI beat Patiala XI by 17 runs. In the fifth match, Adil Builders outlasted Zaka XI by 6 wickets. PPP senior leader Ch Ahmad Hussain Gujjar graced the occasion as chief guest. Director Sports Bahria Town Lahore Syed Fakhar Shah welcomed the chief guest.–Staff Reporter

STRASBOURG: Paris Saint-Germain's players lift the trophy at the end of the French Cup women final match between PSG and Olympique Lyonnais.–AFP