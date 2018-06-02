Share:

MANDI BAHAUDDIN - District Agriculture Advisory Committee and Sub Committee Task Force held its meeting at conference room of District Complex here the other day.

Deputy Commissioner Hafiz Shaukat Ali presided over the meeting. Deputy Director Agriculture Extension acted as a secretary and briefed the house about decrease in adulteration of fertilizers, proceedings of cases, fertilizers prices, and progress report of loan disbursement under E-credit, soil sampling, and fertilizers samples, FIRs registered in police stations against traders for overcharging customers, FTP and fly control chemicals subsidy.

The DDA (water management) briefed the meeting about the progress on water management projects. Additional Director Live Stock briefed about progress in treatment of animals.

The DC appreciated the work of agriculture department. He said that agriculture was backbone of the national economy, adding that prosperity of the country was linked to the prosperity of farmers.

He said that modern technology and techniques could further spur agriculture produce. "It is primary duty and obligation of Agriculture Department to provide all possible technical help and guidance to the farmers for boosting agriculture produce," he said.