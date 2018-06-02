Share:

ISLAMABAD - Reshuffle in bureaucracy started just after oath-taking ceremony of Justice Nasir ul Malik as caretaker Prime Minister as Fawad Hassan Fawad, Secretary to PM, was removed from his position and posted him as Director General Civil Services Academy.

Suhail Aamir, a BS-22 officer of Secretariat Group, has been posted as Secretary to PM. The Establishment Division has issued notifications in this regard on Saturday.

According to the Establishment Division’s notification, “Fawad Hassan Fawad, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Secretary to Prime Minister is transferred and posted as Director General, Civil Service Academy, Lahore with immediate effect and until further orders.”

Fawad was considered the close aide of the disqualified PM Nawaz Sharif and he posted him as Additional Secretary in the PM office after assuming the charge of PM office in 2013. Later, ex-PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi tried to remove Fawad from the post but Nawaz Sharif did not allow him to transfer him from the post of secretary to PM. However, PM Abbasi had stopped Fawad’s direct interference in the matters of bureaucracy. On the other hand, Fawad is also facing two corruption cases in the NAB and he had appeared before NAB Lahore several times. The Regional NAB Bureau Lahore had also summoned him yesterday in the Ashiana Housing scam but he did not appear before investigation team.

The NAB Rawalpindi Bureau has also started investigation against Fawad and his brother in assets beyond knows sources case.

On the other hand, Muhammad Abu Akif, a grade-22 officer has been posted as Secretary Cabinet Division.