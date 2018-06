Share:

ABBOTTABAD:- An armed shot dead two real brothers over a domestic dispute here on Friday. Police said that the incident took place in Thanda Mera, Lower Malikpura where accused stated to be a policeman opened fire on two brothers over a domestic issue. As a

result, both the brothers died on the spot. The bodies were shifted to hospital for

post-mortem and the police after registration of a case against the murderer started further investigation.