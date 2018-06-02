Share:

SADIQABAD:- Two brothers were sentenced to death for shooting a man dead here the other day.

According to the prosecution, two brothers - Khadim Hussain Larak and Imtiaz Larak - had shot dead Siraj Ahmed Larak in 2013 in broad daylight at a bazaar. Kot Sabzal police arrested the accused and produced them in court. In the light of evidence, Additional District and Sessions Judge Jahangir Ali convicted the accused of the crime and handed down death sentence to them. The judge acquitted three others including Zaki Ch, Nazir Ahmed and Abdul Qadir of the case due to lack of evidence.