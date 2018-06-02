Share:

KASUR - Two persons were killed while three others were injured in different fire incidents here the other day.

According to police sources, Ghulam Sarwar and Islam were having a dinner at a shop of Shaukat Karahi Waly at Chandni Chowk in jurisdiction of A-Division police when unidentified suspects opened fire at them. They sustained critical injuries and were shifted to hospital where Ghulam Sarwar succumbed to his wounds.

In another incident, Akram, 55, resident of Cheena Autar, was on his way on a motorbike when three unidentified suspects shot him dead near Gakkar Chowk, Sheikham.

In jurisdiction of Raja Jang police, Arsalan and Karamat Ali were shot at and injured by a suspect namely Ehsanul Haq over a property dispute. The police registered separate cases and launched investigation.