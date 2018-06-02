Share:

CHICAGO:- A Catholic Church archdiocese in the US state of Minnesota reached a $210 million settlement Thursday with hundreds of victims of clergy abuse, resolving a years-long battle. The Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis, which filed for bankruptcy protection in 2015 citing its exposure to an onslaught of abuse claims, said the settlement would resolve all of those claims, conclude the bankruptcy process and establish a trust fund for 450 victims. "Abuse survivors could expect payments soon after the court approves the plan," said Archbishop Bernard Hebda.–AFP

"I am grateful for all of the victim survivors who have bravely come forward," he said at a news conference. "I recognize that the abuse stole so much from you... The church let you down. I'm very sorry."