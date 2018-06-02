Share:

SIALKOT - The Indian shelling-affected people have started returning homes in Sialkot border villages after a week-long silence of firing.

The morale of these people is very high and they are ready to sacrifice their lives while defending every inch of the motherland. All the Indian shelling-hit border villages of Charwah, Harpal, Chaprar, Bajra Garhi, Sucheetgarh, Merajkey and Zafarwal-Chak Amru-Shakargarh sectors are still wearing mourning look. Earlier, the villages were found deserted due to the recent unprovoked mortar shelling by the Indian BSF.

The local villagers said that they had started going back to homes shelled by the Indian Border Security Forces (BSF) after their evacuation. They said that they found the remains of the small and big mortar shells fired by the Indian BSF everywhere in and around their houses.

They said that though they had started going back their houses the tense situation was still prevailing in the border villages. They said that they would go back to the nearby fields and other safer places by leaving their houses before the dusk. They said that the enemy (India) was much cunning and there was fear of resumption of the unprovoked mortar shelling by Indian BSF on Sialkot border villages at any time. They said that the Indian BSF had created unmatched examples of brutality and aggression with unprovoked shelling as it targeted the civilian population in Sialkot border villages. They further said that hundreds of villagers were staying stranded at the nearby fields and other places during the nights.

The Indian BSF targeted the civilian population in border villages Punwal, Punwal Chak, Punwal Khurd, Nandpur, Rangpur Jattan, Salehpur, Malaaney, Thathi, Jhumiyaan and nearby villages( in Chaprar Sector), Joiyaan, Anula, Harpal, Salaankey, Wahga, Khanor, Sangiyaal, Umeraanwali(in Harpal sector), Wainse, Daallowali, Kundanpur, Thathi, Meendarwal and surrounding villages (in Sucheetgarh Sector), Jarwal, Charwah, and Merajkey.

The other affected villages are Akhnur , Dhamala , Haakimwala, Tulsipur, Lasso Chak, Bharthaal, Rangpur, Tandiyaal, Thakariyaal, Sangiyaal and surrounding villages (in Charwah Sector) , Joiyaan, Chaprar, Nandpur, Harpal, Charwah, Dhamaala, Bajra Garhi, Baghiyaari, Jangura, Rangor, Sakhiyaal, Pachhani Khurd, Kothey Raja, Jang, Tongar, Raja Harpal and Salaankey and in Shakargarh sector here along the Sialkot Working Boundary.

The local people added that their miseries were not ending as they have to leave their houses due to massive unprovoked heavy shelling. Dozens of affected people said that they had been spending restless nights at these relief centres or mostly in the fields in surrounding of the shelling-hit border villages. They go early in the morning to their shelled houses for cooking meal and have to return back before 05:00pm because the Indian BSF mostly start shelling in the evening that lasts the whole night, they said. They noted that they repeated the nasty practice, as they were unable to live their natural life due to unprovoked intensified Indian shelling.

Village Dhamaala-Charwah-based Ateeb Ali said, "Though we are peace-loving people but now enough is enough. Please kill them who are killing us, considering our peace wish as our weakness." Rukhsana Bibi said, "It is the time of tit for tat." Village Joiyaan-Sialkot based Sabir Hussain said, "The miseries of the people living in Sialkot border villages are not ending. Indians are again killing us, by targeting the civilian population."

In village Bajra Garhi-Sialkot, Mohsin Malik added that the massive brutality and war aggression by the Indian BSF also killed dozens of cattle head, badly damaging hundreds of the houses in Sialkot border villages.

He said, "Indian BSF wrote a story of its massive brutality and inhumanity by targeting the innocent civilians in Sialkot border village Kundanpur of Sucheetgarh sector along Sialkot Working Boundary."

Several villagers including Ali Shan, Sumera Raza, Nasreen Bibi, Ali Arbab, Mehmood Ahmed and others at village Joiyaan said, "The Indian Border Security Forces (BSF) is targeting the innocent people as the Indian BSF was targeting civilian population in Sialkot border villages, violating the Ceasefire Accord."

Now the return of the affected people has started after a lull in Indian shelling along the working boundary.