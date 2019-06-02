Share:

ATTOCK - An 11-year-old boy was molested by a prayer leader here in village Ghakkar in limits of Bhattar Police on Saturday. The victim’s father Mohammad Toufeeq - a labourer, reported to the police that his 11-year-old son went to local mosque for learn Quran and was bleeding when retuned to home. When asked by his mother he frightened and started weeping. Later, the boy told his mother that prayer leader Saeed had assaulted him. The boy was taken to local hospital where during preliminary medical examination the assault was confirmed. Police investigation officer ASI Mohammad Sajjad told this reporter that a case has been registered against the prayer leader of the mosque under section 377 Pakistan Panel Code (PPC). Responding a question, he said that the accused has been arrested after registration of the case.

To another question, he said that during preliminary interrogation, the accused has confessed to the crime.