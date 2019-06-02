Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN - Commenced on the instructions of Additional IG Punjab Highway Patrol Manzor Sarwar Chaudhry, the 17th First Response Course Training Program of Punjab Highway Patrol Department concluded here on Saturday.

The training program was organised for enhancing the performance of Punjab Highway Patrol personnel. As many as 300 Punjab Highway Patrol personnel took part in the program. They were imparted the training of capacity building, on-the-spot first aid provision, quick response to any emergency, evidence protection and collection of evidence. SP Punjab Highway Patrol Shareef Jutt and DSP Punjab Highway Patrol Farhat Hameed Qureshi also provided guidelines to the trainees in the program.