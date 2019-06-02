Share:

Syria's air defence systems have shot down enemy missiles to the south of Damascus, Syria’s SANA state news agency reported Sunday. Later, the agency reported that continued missile strikes resulted in three Syrian soldiers killed.

Syrian air defences has confronted "hostile targets" over southern Damascus countryside, according to Syrian state media reports.

Earlier, the media reported explosions heard over the area, Syrian Arab News Agency reported on Sunday morning.

A military source told SANA that the "hostile targets" were coming from the Golan heights. The source added that later several missiles were fired by Israel at the eastern Quneitra countryside, which resulted in deaths of three Syrian soldiers and injuries of seven others.

Previous month, the Syrian Arab News Agency reported that Syrian air defences fired at projectiles that were launched from Israeli-controlled areas into southern Syria, coming just after another report a day before about Syrian air defence shooting down a number of "luminous objects" launched from "occupied territories." Back then, the sound of several explosions was heard in the Syrian capital of Damascus overnight.