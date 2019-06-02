Share:

Rawalpindi - Regional Police Officer Capt (R) Ehsan Tufail said that Special Protection Unit comprising 470 commandos have completed training to protect the country’s economic jugular vein, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

“The newly-trained SPU commandos will not only wipe the menace of terrorism by using latest weapons but also play a vital role in eliminating anti-social elements besides maintaining law and order situation,” he said.

The RPO expressed these views while addressing passing-out parade held at Sihala Police College here on Saturday. On the occasion, Commandant SPC Abbas Ahsan, Deputy Commandant Ashfaq Alam Khan, City Police Officer Capt (R) Faisal Rana and other senior and junior police officers were also present.

Addressing the ceremony, RPO Capt (R) Ehsan Tufail asked the newly-passed-out SPU commandos to impart their duties with deification and commitment as people as well as the government had pinned great hopes on them. He said that the police officials and SPU should become a steel wall between the masses and the terrorists. “We have trained 470 SPU commandos to protect the CPEC from anti-social elements,” he said.

Earlier, Commandant SPC Abbas Ahsan in his welcome address briefed the guests about performance of high ups and trainers of Sihala Police College. He said that a total of 470 SPU officials completed their training successfully in six months. He said that the SPU would be deputed on CPEC projects for security purposes. “The SPU commandos are trained to use automatic weapons, providing medical treatment to victims, field craft, self defence, firing and martial arts,” said Abbas Ahsan. He said that the SPU commandos had been trained jointly by SPC and Pakistan Army instructors.

RPO Capt (R) Ehsan Tufail witnessed the passing-out parade where a smart contingent of police presented him guard of honour.