LAHORE - At least 51,000 police including 8,600 volunteers will be deployed on security duties during Eid prayers across the Punjab province.

An official said thousands of police would be deployed around 22,737 mosques and Imambargahs and 866 open places to provide security cover to Eid gatherings in the province. The police will use walkthrough gates, metal detectors, and CCTV cameras to monitor the security of Eid gatherings.

According to Punjab Additional-IG (Operations) Inam Ghani, at least 51,063 policemen including 3970 special police and 8,628 volunteers will be deployed on security duties during Eid prayers . As part of the security strategy, at least 155 walkthrough gates, 10,953 metal detectors, and 10,849 CCTV cameras will be used by police department.

Thousands of police will be deployed around markets, business centers, and shopping malls to ensure best security arrangements for Eid shoppers. Similarly, the police will intensify checking at the entry and exit points and big cities and border districts. A police spokesman said all regional and district police officers were directed by the police chief to ensure foolproof security around mosques and markets. The police are also directed to step up search operations around bus stands, inns, and other public places to hunt down suspected persons.