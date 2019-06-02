Share:

It is a matter of great appreciation that the month of August has been declared as “Science and Technology month 2019” by the Ministry of Science and Technology under the leadership of honourable Federal Minister for Science and Technology wherein a science fair or talent hunt programme will be arranged at the end of the August this year. The students from various institutions/ universities will be asked to present practical and technology-based business ideas so that these may be financed further for the development of the country.

As it was revealed in the National Assembly Standing Committee on Science and Technology that 123 technologies have been invented by the Pakistan Council for Scientific Industrial Research (PCSIR) but failed to showcase them. The idea is highly laudable but ministry needs to show persistence, guidance and prioritse fund allocations for the guidance of our youth as Pakistan has a tremendous Youth Bulge. It has a variety of potential which needs proper guidance and sincere patronage.

SHAGUFTA ANSARI,

Islamabad, May 16.