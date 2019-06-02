Share:

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Social Welfare Sania Nishtar says Ehsaas program is important to bring the marginalized areas into mainstream.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Sunday, she said Ehsaas program has been developed while keeping in view the principles of state of Madinah.

She said the amount for social protection will be doubled in the next budget. She said survey continues across the country for recipients of Ehsaas program.

On BISP, she said integrated reforms are being introduced in the program and a new payment mechanism will be introduced by October this year.

She said poor women will be given mobile phones and bank accounts as part of increasing financial literacy.

She said Tahaffuz is the precision safety net of the government of Pakistan, aimed at people who suffer unexpected financial problems in life.