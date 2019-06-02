Share:

Karachi (PR) - All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) President Hameed Haroon and Secretary General Sarmad Ali have stated that under the directives of the Prime Minister some dues pertaining to advertisements printed in the print media have been paid by the federal as well as the Punjab government.

In a statement on Saturday, the APNS appreciated that due to the special interest and consistent efforts of Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant on Information & Broadcasting, the above payments could be made possible. The APNS office bearers are confident that the pace of the process would continue and the substantial balance payments would be made before the end of June 2019 as assured.

APNS CONDOLES DEATH

All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) President Hameed Haroon and Secretary General Sarmad Ali, on behalf of the office bearers and members of the Society, have expressed profound grief over the sad demise of Muhammad Rasheed Chaudhary, publisher of Daily Nawa-i-Shamal, Sialkot.

The APNS office bearers expressed their condolence and prayed that Almighty Allah may rest the departed soul in peace and give patience to bereaved colleagues and family to bear the irreparable loss.