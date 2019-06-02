Share:

Islamabad - Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday said that Pakistan’s military was the most powerful and well-organised national institution.

In an interview with a private news channel, he said that Inter-services Public Relations (ISPR), was a well-equipped, organised and synchronised institution of Pakistan. Commenting on civil-military relations, he said as compared to past, civilian government’s relations with army were moving ahead excellently.

To a question Fawad said that the role of Armed Forces was to support and strengthen the national institutions so that the system could move in a befitting manner.

In replying to a question about image of the country, he said: “Obviously, the democratically elected government makes image of the country in the comity of nations.”

For efficiency and progress, he said there was need to deploy professional people in the national institutions so that smooth working and performance could be achieved in an appropriate manner. The minister said “We had to face problems when non-elected elements put their influence or pressure over elected persons and this is what happening in some institutions, he added.

STANCE OF PTM IS NOT NEW

Fawad said that the first and foremost security challenge after Pakistan came into existence was notion of Pakhtunistan. He said stance of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement is not new.

In a message on twitter, he said, “Kashmir and Punjab are borders of Pakistan/India. As heat of flames of Afghan war was first burnt the KP similarly, stance of PTM is not new as the first and foremost security challenge after Pakistan came into existence was notion of Pakhtunistan.

He said relations with India became tense later and Russia gave it a hand while Afghan and Indian intelligence agencies, NDS and RAW, are performing this job.