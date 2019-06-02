Share:

BRISTOL - Three-wicket hauls from Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa, coupled with half-centuries from Aaron Finch and David Warner, saw Australia overcome Afghanistan in their opening fixture of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019.

The defending champions triumphed by eight wickets with 15.2 overs to spare, extending their ODI win-streak to nine.

After being put in the field by Gulbadin Naib, Australia made early inroads as Afghanistan lost both their openers for ducks. Mitchell Starc and Cummins bowled with pace, while Nathan Coulter-Nile banged in the bouncers.

Rahmat Shah (43) and Hashmatullah Shahidi (18) then set out to do what they do best – dig in deep and steady the ship. The pair added 51 runs for the third wicket. They now have 556 ODI runs between them at a healthy average of 55.60.

Adam Zampa’s precision, coupled with Steve Smith’s on-field brilliance, got Australia back in the driver’s seat, as Afghanistan collapsed from 56/2 to 77/5. However, Najibullah Zadran (51), the next batsman in, went after the bowlers – particularly Zampa – almost immediately. The approach came to fruition in the 25th and 27th overs, wherein he smashed the spinner for one four from each. Then came the 29th over in which Zampa was hit for 22.

Zadran and Gulbadin (31) added 83 runs between them: the highest sixth-wicket stand against Australia in World Cups since 2003. The former notched up his fifty from 46 balls, playing a vital role in steering Afghanistan past the 200-run mark.

However, Australia clawed back once again, with Stoinis and Zampa claiming the next three wickets for six runs. A final flurry from Rashid (11-ball 27), however, meant that Afghanistan finished on 207. Warner (89*) and Finch (66) started well, denying Afghanistan an early breakthrough in the chase.

Scorecard

AFGHANISTAN:

M Shahzad b Starc 0

Hazratullah Zazai c Carey b Cummins 0

Rahmat Shah c Smith b Zampa 43

Hashmatullah Shahidi st Carey b Zampa 18

Mohammad Nabi run out 7

Gulbadin Naib c Carey b Stoinis 31

Najibullah Zadran c Carey b Stoinis 51

Rashid Khan lbw b Zampa 27

Dawlat Zadran c Carey b Cummins 4

Mujeeb Ur Rahman b Cummins 13

Hamid Hassan not out 1

EXTRAS: (lb3, nb1, w8) 12

TOTAL: (all out; 38.2 overs) 207

FOW: 1-0, 2-5, 3-56, 4-75, 5-77, 6-160, 7-162, 8-166, 9-205, 10-207

BOWLING: M Starc 7-1-31-1, P Cummins 8.2-0-40-3, N Coulter-Nile 8-1-36-0, M Stoinis 7-1-37-2, A Zampa 8-0-60-3

AUSTRALIA:

AJ Finch c Mujeeb b Gulbadin 66

D Warner not out 89

U Khawaja lbw b Rashid 15

S Smith c Hazratullah b Mujeeb 18

G Maxwell not out 4

EXTRAS: (lb1, nb2, w14) 17

TOTAL: (3 wkts; 34.5 overs) 209

FOW: 1-96, 2-156, 3-205

BOWLING: Mujeeb Ur Rahman 4.5-0-45-1, Hamid Hassan 6-2-15-0, Dawlat Zadran 5-0-32-0, Gulbadin Naib 5-0-32-1, Mohammad Nabi 6-0-32-0, Rashid Khan 8-0-52-1

TOSS: Afghanistan

UMPIRES: Aleem Dar, R Illingworth

TV UMPIRE: Michael Gough

MATCH REFEREE: Ranjan Madugalle