ISLAMABAD - Beaconhouse School System on Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding with National Incubation Centre to encourage young entrepreneurs and provide them innovative platform. A statement said that through this partnership, the Beaconhouse and the National Incubation Centre aim to foster and establish entrepreneurial mindset in the young innovators of Pakistan. The MoU was signed by Nassir Kasuri, Executive Director Beaconhouse Group and Parvez Abbasi, project director National Incubation Centre, Islamabad. Speaking at the ceremony, Nassir Kasuri said that Beaconhouse envisaged imparting 21st century skills to its students from the very start of their educational journey at schools.

“We as educators have the responsibility to nurture and channelize the strength and abilities of our students and for that we need to move away from traditional learning style and focus on more hands on, project based style of learning”, he said.

This partnership hopes to develop programmes for incubation of entrepreneurial mind-set in students. It is our intention for future to have this collaboration raise level of success that aspiring entrepreneurs are able to achieve, he further said.

Appreciating Kasuri’s vision on future of education in Pakistan, Project Director Parvez Abbasi said, “We are delighted to be partnering with Beaconhouse group.

as we believe this MoU is a new step in bridging the gap between industries and schools as this will foster the commitment to excellence by incubating promising entrepreneurs to contribute to the economy of Pakistan”.