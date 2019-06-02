Share:

ISLAMABAD - As Eid-ul-Fitr is around the cornerw the federal capital has worn festive look with decorated market and colourful stalls to mark the occasion.

A number of shopping malls are decked up with clothes, delicacies, decoration item and other essential articles.

The people belonging to middle class could be seen shopping for Eid in different markets of the federal capital including Aabpara, Super Market, Jinnah Supper and G-9 Markaz while upper class prefer to go to big shopping malls for that purpose.

“Although prices are high but we could not miss this moment and want to enjoy the festival at full,” said Farwa Hassan, a shopper at G-9 Markaz.

“We should celebrate this religious event with full zeal and spirit as Eid-ul-Fitr marks culmination of holy Ramazan with bliss and delight,” she added. Sadia Tariq, a house wife standing at mehndi stall, said, “A lot of women like to get henna done during Eid as it makes them feel fresh and beautiful. The charges are also nominal as compared to those in beauty parlours, she added.

Ahmed, a shopper at Aabpara market, said that at this auspicious occasion, people should remember their loved ones besides dressing up in their best and also wish peace and prosperity for everyone.

“I visit graveyard to pray for departed souls of my parents before I leave for my home after Eid prayers at mosque,” he added.

Babar Ali, a customer at Super Market, said that with the start of Ramazan, many garment outlets across the country displayed unique styles of dresses with embroidery to attract buyers. As Eid is around the corner, the first choice of any Muslim man around the globe is undoubtedly ‘Shalwar Kameez’ being it the symbol of tradition and culture, he said.

Owing to demand in market, the prices of vermicelli, sweets and dry fruits has also been increased. The Eid-ul-Fitr celebration starts from early morning, everyone from the community visits their relatives, greets each other and serves delicious food.

Meanwhile, an Eid Mid-Night Bazaar would be held here at Jugno Farms near Expressway Islamabad featuring shopping, mehndi, jewellery, kids’ areas, food and Eid Bazaar.

“The mid-night bazaar would provide an opportunity for everyone to find whatever they need under one roof”, said the organiser, adding, “We have fun-filled activities for everyone, so come join us with your friends and family”.

The organizer of the Eid mid-night bazaar expressed the hope that a large number of people would visit the premises of the special bazaar.

To ensure security of the residents, Islamabad Police have deployed 500 policemen at important places, shopping centres and main markets till Chand Raat.

According to a police spokesman, additional SP Hassam bin Iqbal had devised security, deputing police personnel at all important places, shopping centres, main markets for the safety of public.

Lady police and lady commandoes will also perform security duties in the markets while police vehicles will ensure patrolling in the assigned areas.

Policemen in plain clothes are performing duties at busy shopping centres to keep vigilant eye on car lifters and criminals.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed also appealed the citizens to keep vigilant eye in their surroundings and inform police in case of observing any suspect.

Special traffic police squads were also ensuring smooth flow of traffic and avoid any inconvenience to citizens.