Changa manga - Sheikhupura Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sohail Habib Tajik has said that police should not spare any effort to ensure establishment of peace and protection of people’s lives and properties.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the newly-constructed Changa Manga Police Station which has been completed recently, RPO Sohail Habib Tajik said it was necessary that police sacrifices should be publicly admired and acknowledged. He said police were taking numerous measures to curb and eliminate crime from the area with all its resources.

He said step-by-step investigation was being made to provide justice to all on merit. The RPO said that due to Panchayat System, there may be a slight decrease in problems and crimes. DPO Kasur Abdul Ghaffar Qaiserani also spoke on the occasion. The new building was later inaugurated. A detailed inspection of the four-story building was also made. RPO Sohail Habib Tajik, DPO Kasur Abdul Ghafar Qaisani, DSP Circle Chunian Mohammad Naeem Virk and SHO Changa Manga Abid Mehmood planted saplings in new building lawn. They also appreciated the XEN and other officers for constructing a beautiful building.