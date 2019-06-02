Share:

LAHORE - Plains of the country including Lahore received isolated showers with strong winds on Saturday evening.

After sizzling heat till the afternoon, strong winds started blowing in the evening that followed by isolated rains. Experts have forecast extremely hot and dry weather for plains of the country including Lahore during the next 2-3 days.

In Lahore, patches of clouds, winds and evening showers at scattered places broke the sequence of severe heat wave much to the joy of fasting people.

Prior to that, the City sizzled in severe heat wave till the afternoon, causing people to avoid coming out unnecessarily.

Mercury rose as high as 46 degree centigrade, making Saturday the hottest day of current summer.

Lahore canal attracted a large number of people including women and children. Not only youth but also elderly people were seen bathing. At certain places, even women were seen beating the heat by taking a dip in the mud colored canal water.

Plains continued to sizzle under the blazing sun. Jacobabad remained the hottest place in the country.

According to the experts, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

A shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.

Meteorological department has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country including Lahore during the next 2-3 days.

However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Kohat divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Doctors have advised people to adopt precautionary measure to avoid head-related diseases.