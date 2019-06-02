Share:

HYDERABAD - A model criminal trial court here on Saturday acquitted a man charged with a murder due to a lack of evidence.

Judge Muhammad Ahsan Khan Durrani found accused Ghulam Hussain Arain, a member of the Sunni Tehreek Ulema Board, innocent during the trial.

Arain, Sunni Tehreek leader Imran Khan alias Commando and Syed Sajid Ali were nominated in the murder FIR of Zahid Arain who was shot dead during a clash between groups in the limits of Baldia police station in 2013. The trial court had acquitted Khan and Ali of the charge on April 10, 2017.