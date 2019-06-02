Share:

HAFIZABAD - The District Administration has directed the irrigation, drainage departments and all the Municipal Committees to ensure proper desilting of all sem and rain nullahs prior to likely flood in River Chenab in the district.

In this connection Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Amna Rafique chaired a meeting of District Disaster Management Committee which was attended by among others by Assistant Commissioners of Pindi Bhattian and Hafizabad, District Rescue Emergency Officer, CEO of District Health Authority, officers of Irrigation, Livestock and Agriculture departments and officers of all the MCs. The ADC (revenue) informed the participants that in anticipation of flood, all the departments concerned should prepare a flood fighting plan and make all necessary arrangements to save lives and property of the public in the face of any such emergency. She stressed the need for timely repair to the protective bund on River Chenab. She also directed the Livestock and Agriculture departments to prepare a flood plan immediately.

The district emergency officer briefed the meeting that the Rescue-1122 has completed all arrangements and demarcated flood relief centres and boating points and provided boats, life jackets, tents and other relevant material to the personnel to meet any eventuality during likely flood.

DC VISITS FRUIT MARKET

Deputy Commissioner Naveed Shahzad Mirza along with other officers conducted surprise visit to Sabzi Mandi to review auction of fruits and vegetables early in the morning. He also reviewed prices of different vegetables and stressed the need for transparent and impartial auction of fruits and vegetables at one time and one place so as to ensure provision of fruits and vegetables to the masses at cheaper rates. He directed the personnel of market committee to strictly monitor the auction so that no middleman can fix prices of fruits and vegetables at their whims.