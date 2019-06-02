Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ministry of National Health Services on Saturday announced increase in allowances of nurses of the federal city hospitals.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, Special Assistant to the PM on NHS Dr Zafar Mirza announced manifold increase in stipends and allowances of regular and student nurses.

In a landmark announcement made while addressing a gathering of nurses at PIMS hospital, Dr Mirza said that stipend of student nurses at the federal level has been enhanced from Rs6,860 to Rs20,000.

Mess/ration allowance of regular nurses working in federal hospitals has been enhanced from Rs500 to Rs8,000 whereas dress allowance of regular nurses in federal hospitals has been increased from Rs500 to Rs3,100.

Effective from next fiscal year, the increase will be applicable to all nurses working in four big hospitals of the federal capital. Terming it as Eid gift from Prime Minister Imran Khan for the nurses, Dr Zafar Mirza said that the Prime Minister agreed to the proposal despite the current economic difficulties as his vision is to strengthen the nursing sector with a view to effecting transformation in quality of care in the health sector.

Nurses are performing their duties diligently and with utmost commitment despite challenges, said Dr Mirza, adding that he strongly believed that their performance must be rewarded with due incentives.

This is only the beginning, said Dr Mirza, adding that there was much more that the government would be doing to uplift this vital sector and accord it the importance it deserved.

It was a long standing demand of the nurses working in federal institutions that their stipends and allowances be enhanced to bring them at par with nurses in the provinces. Beyond meeting this demand, the government is looking at improving the service structure of nurses, addressing shortage of nurses in federal hospitals on fast track basis and expeditiously resolving issues related to promotion of professionals in this cadre, shared Dr Mirza.

No impediments or stumbling blocks can come in our way of serving the masses under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and all measures necessary will be taken to provide relief to the masses, he said.He gave examples of health budget which will now be more than doubled next year and levying health tax on cigarettes and fizzy drinks.

This is an innovative approach to safeguard the health of the people by reducing consumption of these items and enhancing revenue to be spent exclusively on their health, he said.

We are committed to bringing health revolution through transformation of this sector and in doing so, would employ innovative, non-traditional approaches and adopt best practices, said Dr Mirza.