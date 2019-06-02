Share:

NEPAL - A group of eight climb­ers has gone missing while climbing India’s second highest mountain.The team, which included at least three people from the UK, started to climb the 7,816-metre Nanda Devi East peak in the Himalayas on 13 May.

When they didn’t re­turn to the base camp as planned, a search and res­cue team was sent to try to find them.

However, a local official has warned that heavy rains and snowfall are af­fecting the search.

“We have activated re­sources to trace the climb­ers after they failed to re­turn to the base camp, but bad weather is hindering the operation,” Vijay Kumar Jogdande, a magistrate in Pithoragarh district, told AFP news agency.

An Indian Air Force he­licopter is also expected to be used on Sunday morn­ing.

As well as the climbers from Britain, the team in­cluded people from Austra­lia, the US and India.

They were being led by the experienced British mountain guide Martin Mo­ran, whose Scotland-based company has run many expeditions in the Indian Himalayas.

Photos posted to Mr Moran’s Facebook page the day before the start of the climb showed the group “starting their jour­ney into the hills at Neem Kharoli Baba temple, Bhowali”.

A later post on 22 May, posted from their second base camp at 4,870 me­tres, suggested that the group would attempt to summit a never-before-climbed peak on the mountain.

There have been con­flicting reports about when exactly the group was scheduled to return. However, according to local media, they were due to reach the Nan­da Devi base camp on Friday 31 May, and the nearby village of Munsi­yari on 1 June.

A spokesperson for the British Foreign and Com­monwealth Office (FCO) said: “We are in contact with the Indian authori­ties following reports that a number of British na­tionals are missing in the Indian Himalayas. We will do all we can to assist any British people who need our help.”