Share:

An official Twitter account for US President Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign, meant to promote pro-Trump messages and combat “fake news”, was mocked by Twitter users as it pushed back at CNN on Saturday, claiming the outlet had misrepresented Trump’s comments about Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex.

Denouncing the claims that Trump had called a member of the British royal family “nasty”, the “War Room” account tweeted:

“Here is what he actually said. Listen for yourself!” and proceeded to post a captioned video.

In the audio the US President can clearly be heard saying:

“No, I didn’t know that she was nasty,” when answering the question on whether he knew the Duchess of Sussex was not exactly “nice” about him during his 2016 election campaign.

Trump added he was not aware that Markle had called him “divisive” and “misogynistic”, but noted it was “nice” to have an “American princess” as part of the British royal family and added he was sure she would “do excellently.”

Predictably,Twitter exploded, with many noticing that while the whole point of the posting the audio was to slam CNN for “fake news”, the video achieved the opposite as the president actually did call Markle “nasty”.