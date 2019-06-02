Share:

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday rebutted speculations that there were internal rifts within the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and stated “the government isn’t going anywhere.”

“Neither is there any rift within the party nor the government going anywhere,” he said in a tweet, adding there is a consensus among them that if a democratic set-up is to flourish in Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s success is a must.

The minister said, “Take a look around, where do the countries that got independence along with us stand? [you] will realise what did [Pakistan] lose out or gain over this period?”

In another tweet, he said civil institutions have fallen into ruins. Upon assessment of any institution, he said, one will get to know how these institutions have been marred by nepotism, favouritism and setting aside merit.

“There is no hope of these institutions getting better over next one or two years. The prime minister got a broken system but he is trying to make it stand [on its feet].”

A day earlier his statement regarding the government’s decision-making process and an alleged cold war among elected and non-elected members made the headlines.

Chaudhry had tweeted, “Our [government’s] political decision-making is weak. At times, some key decisions are taken and we don’t even know.”