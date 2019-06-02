Share:

SARAJEVO - A fire in a shelter for migrants in north­west Bosnia on Saturday left 32 people hurt either from burns or injuries after they jumped from windows to escape the flames, authorities said.

The blaze broke out after dawn in the privately-run facility in the town of Velika Kladusa, said Ale Siljdedic, spokesman for the Bihac regional interior ministry.

“The fire has been put out, 32 migrants have been injured,” some of them after jumping from the second floor, Siljdedic told AFP, adding the blaze was “doubtless” due to an electrical fault. One person was taken to hospital, regional International Migration Organization coor­dinator Vladmir Mitkovski told FTV television.Around 500 mi­grants were in the shelter