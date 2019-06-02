Share:

NOORPUR THAL : Qatar Charity distributed ration bags to needy households here the other day. MPA Malik Waris Kallu was chief guest on the occasion. The event was held at Burhan Restaurant Noorpur Thal where MPA Malik Waris Kallu along with staff of Qatar Charity distributed ration bags to needy households belonging to different areas of Thal.

Social worker Malik Ejaz Hussain Burhan and others were also present on the occasion. Addressing on the occasion, MPA Malik Waris Kallu lauded the work of Qatar Charity. “Helping the poor is good deed,” he said, adding that Qatar Charity had served the poor and was awarded for best charity activities. “We will always work for the betterment of the inhabitants of the Thal,” Malik Waris Kallu added. Speaking on the occasion, Qatar Charity Staff said: “We are doing our best to serve the masses. Indeed, helping the poor is a good deed.”

RAMAZAN BAZAAR TURNS INTO EID BAZAAR

Noorpur Thal Ramazan bazaar that was established to supply daily edibles on discounted rates has been converted into Eid bazaar for ensuring availability of edibles and other items used on the occasion of Eidul Fitr on subsidised rates.

According to Assistant Commissioner Ch Jafar Gujjar, a large number of the citizens were facilitating with subsidised edibles items and other items at Eid bazaar. He added that tehsil administration would continue providing relief to citizens till the end of Ramazan.