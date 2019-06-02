Share:

KARACHI - Different political parties lambasted the federal government for increasing petroleum prices and termed the hike result of incompetence of the rulers.

Pakistan People’s Party leader and Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had once said that petroleum prices are increased when rulers are thieves. He said the federal government has dual criteria: there is amnesty scheme for tax evaders and inflation for the common man. “People have been hit hard by the increase in petroleum prices and medicines,” he said. Separately, Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Mustafa Kamal said that petroleum prices went up owing to incompetence of the Centre. “Those who had claimed to make Pakistan a state like Madina have turned the country into a state of injustice,” he said. Kamal was of the view that ‘immature’ rulers were causing a great loss to the country by experimenting with its economy and running other affairs in an ‘immature’ manner.

Awami National Party Sindh President Shahi Syed also came down hard on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led federal government and said that it had no right to run the country’s affairs. “Those who had claimed to make Pakistan a state like Madina have increased petroleum prices ahead of Eidul Fitr,” he said and demanded that the increase in petroleum prices be withdrawn.