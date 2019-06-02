Share:

(PortauPrince) - A panel of judges on Friday accused Haitian President Jovenel Moise of being at the center of an “embezzlement scheme” that siphoned off Venezuelan aid money meant for fixing roads. The accusation was the latest linked to Venezuela’s Petrocaribe aid program, which has been plagued by claims of corruption since its 2008 establishment.

In a report running more than 600 pages, the High Court of Auditors said that in 2014 the Haitian government gave two companies, which had the same payroll and staff, contracts to upgrade a road. One of the businesses was Agritrans, a banana farming concern headed by Moise until his election in 2017, which received more than 33 million gourdes ($700,000) to fix the road.

Calling it “nothing more than an embezzlement scheme,” the court said the two companies “made the same commitments separately on the same dates.”