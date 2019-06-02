Share:

WASHINGTON - London-based Inmarsat, the UK’s largest satellite operator, has announced a major expansion of its network. The firm is buying three new spacecraft to augment its Global Xpress system, which provides connectivity to on-the-move and out-of-the-way users, such as those on ships, planes and oil rigs. Inmarsat says their novel technologies will make it easier and faster to react to market developments.

For example, rather than taking up a “fixed” position in the sky, as is the case with all the company’s current platforms, these new spacecraft will be designed with the expectation that they might have to move around to match demand. Their telecommunications payloads will also be fully reconfigurable through software updates - not something that is generally practised today. Airbus aims to have the new satellites ready for launch in 2023 and says their compact and stackable design means they could conceivably go up on the same rocket. Neither the manufacturer nor the operator are revealing a price. Inmarsat says merely that the cost will fit within its capital expenditure schedule. It has a contract for three platforms but an option for more in the future.

Inmarsat made financial headlines earlier this month when its shareholders accepted a $3.3bn (£2.6bn) take-over by a group of buyers known as the Bidco consortium. Inmarsat control room: The company is looking for a more lithe response to market demand

What’s different about these satellites? The new telecommunications satellites are a brand new concept that Airbus calls “OneSat”. This incorporates R&D innovations that were sponsored by the European, UK and French space agencies. The satellites are described as modular in design and are said to be much quicker to assemble than previous platforms. They are also “all electric”, meaning everything onboard is solar-powered, including their propulsion systems. These use highly efficient ion engines to control the movement of the spacecraft. But more significant still is the adaptability of the design.