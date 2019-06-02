Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former Test cricketer Iqbal Qasim, who was also PCB chief selector, Has urged Sarfraz Ahmed and head coach Micky Arthur to forget about West Indian bashing and keep focus on next matches, especially the England match, which could be do-or-die for the green caps ambitions in the ICC Cricket World Cup.

Qasim expressed these views while talking exclusively to The Nation on Saturday. He said: “The West Indian fast bowlers, especially Thomas and Russel had identified major flaws in Pakistani batsmen technique and they fully expose this weaknesses and it could not be done without inside information and that must be provided by none other than their bowling coach Mushtaq Ahmad, who knows every single detail and inside outs of Pakistani dressing room and players. The mauling of green caps at the Nottingham might set the tone for others to follow. Now English pace bowlers will target Pakistani batmen and other teams’ must have also notice same flaws. I seriously feel, it was just the first match, although Pakistani batsmen played very coward cricket and just gifted their wickets, but all is not lost yet, they can still bounce back in style and can beat England in the next game.”

Qasim said Fakhar and Imam had to play short pitch deliveries aggressively and team must enter next match with game plan, as it was quite evident during the West Indian match, that Pakistan team baldy lack game plan.

He said when the wickets were falling, no one was ready to shoulder the responsibility, while team selection was also highly questionable.

“I fail to understand why Asif Ali was forced to sit out; he was amongst the runs and had scored back-to-back half centuries. Unfortunately his daughter passed away and he had to rush to Pakistan, but he had joined the team and he was hitting the ball quite well. Pakistan baldy need a power hitter in the absence of Akmal brothers and Asif could have handled West Indian pace attack well as West Indian bowlers had targeted Pakistani batsmen, they had identified areas and were bowling on body, which were hard to play for Pakistani batsmen. I still feel, it was not extra-ordinary bowling but fearful batting, poor selection of strokes and no planning at all, which cost green caps badly. They need to regroup and for me all are to be blamed for such highly pathetic defeat.”

He said it was quite strange that Pakistan are the only team, who is playing in the world cup with the exception of hosts England, who had arrived in England more than a month ago and they should have adjusted to the conditions quite well as they had ample time to practice on short pitch deliveries and made the right combination.

He said Sarfraz Ahmed’s body language was highly questionable as his shoulders were down. “A wicketkeeper’s prime job is to always keep the team awake and always buck up team mates and as skipper Sarfraz Ahmed should have led from the front rather than a demoralised approach and hoping things to happen for him. He should have created something out of the match. It is true after getting out on meagre 105 and that too thanks to Wahab Riaz, who hit some lusty blows, bowlers had very little to offer. But the most encouraging signs is Muhammad Aamir looks good as he was bending his back and took all the three wickets to fall while Sarfraz should have used spin bowlers, rather than relying on fast bowlers.”

“Shoaib Malik could have made huge difference, as he is highly experienced, can not only bat, but also can bowl highly useful overs. He has a habit of taking crucial wickets at crucial stages of the game. Pakistan team also has a habit of bouncing back and I don’t see why they can’t bounce back against hosts England, who are perfect opponents, as they are on a high and they can commit mistakes due to over confidence. For me, it is best time for Pakistan to regroup, had detailed meeting and work on short pitch deliveries in nets and stun the hot favourites England, Pakistan need to enter the match with positive and aggressive frame of mind and leave the rest, there is still lot left to play,” Qasim concluded.