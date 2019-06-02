Share:

LAHORE - Delegation of leading industrialists called on Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh at Governor House on Saturday.

Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Adviser to the PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar, Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht were also present on the occasion.

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Almas Hyder led the delegation that included Dr Salman Shah, Dr Haqan Najeeb, Iftikhar Ali Malik, Shahid Hassan Sheikh, Farooq Iftikhar, Muhammad Ali Mian, Malik Tahir Javed, Nabeel Hashmi, Goher Ijaz, Farooq Naseem and others.

The delegation briefed the Advisor about the challenges being faced by the industry and gave various suggestions for improving the economy.

Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh said that the proposals of business community would be considered while finalizing budget for the coming fiscal year. He said that government was focusing on improving the ease of doing business in order to facilitate the business community and to attract foreign investment. He said that the issue of refunds would be resolved soon. He said that relief to the masses, resolving economic crisis, reducing non-developmental expenditures and improving tax collection would be priorities in the upcoming budget.

The delegation was of the view that industry could not be competitive globally unless it was competitive in its own country. “Industry owns the local market which unfortunately is flooded with smuggled, under invoiced or imitation products. Industry is uncompetitive due to heavy load of taxes, levies, advance and withholding taxes on raw materials and energy”, they said.

They said that refunds were necessary to restore the trust in the tax collector. Income tax and sales tax refunds for industry, importers and exporters should be paid at the earliest. They said that the facility of zero-rating was introduced for the benefit of the government as the refunds of these sectors were greater than the tax collection. The withdrawal of this facility would result in further accumulation of refunds which could take years to be paid.

“We have learnt that government plans to introduce a scheme for the payments of refunds against the export proceeds (remittances) through the State Bank (Bangladesh model). We are concerned that this system has not been tested. We don’t have time to think through and plan implementation of this model. There are bound to be many a hiccups. By the time they are resolved, our exports would have crashed due to lack of liquidity”, they said, adding, a couple of cases of fraud in this scheme would prompt the government to start building safeguards, controls and Audits which will result in a situation worse than at the present.

They suggested that the new refund system be made, tested, and implemented before abolishing zero-rating. They also requested that refunds through promissory note should also be extended to all sectors including five zero rated sectors, both for sales tax and income tax.

They suggested that all raw materials must attract zero or low custom duties. Government must eliminate Regulatory Duties (RD) and Additional Custom Duty (AD) on raw materials to enable local industry to compete with smuggling, under invoicing and mitigate the effects of low tariff FTAs. “This will help government eliminate many SROs and close many doors of corruption”, they said.

They said that custom duties on intermediary products be reduced to enable industry to import quality materials, components and machinery from the rest of the world at the same duty rate at which it imports through different FTAs

They said that the debt of Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs) has crossed Rs1300 billion. The valuable assets of these PSEs should be liquidated to pay off their debts.