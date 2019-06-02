Share:

LAHORE - JI leader Liaqat Baloch has said no foreign support can strengthen the country’s economy and the goal could be achieved by taking into confidence the masses, business circles and the overseas Pakistanis. He termed the fresh raise in the POL prices as unjustified burden on the people and demanded its immediate withdrawal. He said the JI would not abandon the masses in such hard times and would stage an Awami march in the city on June 16, against price hike , unemployment, interest based economy and the IMF slavery. It would also hold a national budget conference in Islamabad on June 19, he added. He said incompetence of the government and its childish attitude are becoming a burden on the democratic and parliamentary system.