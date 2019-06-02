Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Industries and Trade Minister Aslam Iqbal Saturday visited Eid Ramazan bazaars to checked price, supply and quality of utility stuff. Aslam Iqbal visited bazaars at Barkat Market, Ghalib Market and Mecca Colony Eid and inquired the people about the facilities being provided there. Talking to the media at Barkat Market, the minister said the increase in prices of petroleum products “is due to price hike in the international market”. He said: “The upcoming budge will bring in relief as our government is taking every step to get over economic crisis.” The minister also directed the administration of Eid Ramazan bazaars to ensure supply of utility items and maintain quality in such bazaars. He warned against hoarding and profiteering, saying: “The government would deal with profiteers and hoarders sternly. Any person involved in looting public would face the music.”