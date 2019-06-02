Share:

LAHORE - Unidentified motorcyclists shot dead a man on a busy road in Kot Lakhpat police precincts on Saturday. The attackers fled instantly while body was shifted to the morgue for autopsy. The deceased was identified by police as Rafique. According to police sources, two gunmen stopped Rafique on a busy road and opened straight fire at him after a brief altercation. The victim was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced as brought dead. A police investigator said that the possibility of “robbery with murder” could not be ruled out at this stage. He said they were investigating the killing keeping in view all aspects of the incident.