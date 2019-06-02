Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has appointed Saudi Arabia’s Yousef Aldobeay as it special envoy on Jammu and Kashmir, the Foreign Office said on Saturday. The 14th OIC Summit that concluded on Saturday in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, reiterated the Conference’s principled support for the legitimate right to self-determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with UN resolutions. Referring to the UN Kashmir report of 2018, the Final Communique of the Conference called for expedited establishment of a UN Commission of Inquiry to investigate the grave human rights violations and urged India to allow the Commission and other international organisations access to Indian-occupied Kashmir. The Conference endorsed resolutions adopted by the OIC ministerial meetings, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

It may be recalled that the OIC Council of Ministers had adopted in February Pakistan’s resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir as well as a new resolution on maintenance of peace and stability in South Asia.

The Conference commended Pakistan for its generosity and hospitality for hosting Afghan Refugees in the past 40 years. The Conference also commended the role of COMSTECH - the OIC Ministerial Standing Committee on Scientific & Technological Cooperation, under the chairmanship of the President of Pakistan and encouraged Member States for early operationalisation of the OIC STI - Science, Technology and Innovation - agenda 2026. The Conference also commended the report of OIC’s Human Rights Commission highlighting the human rights violations in IoK. The Conference welcomed the offer of Pakistan to host 48th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers in Islamabad in 2021.