Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim league-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Saturday criticised Prime Minister Imrran Khan for continuously increasing the prices of petroleum products. In a statement, PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif termed hike in PoL prices ‘economic terrorism’. The new Pakistan has started facing financial disaster, he stated. Shehbaz further announced to protest against the inflation.

Meanwhile, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said that incompetent prime minister has made lives of the people miserable. Imran Khan used to say that petrol price is high due to corruption, she added. PML-N spokeswoman Marriyum Aurangzeb taunted, “Don’t worry, ‘IMF budget’ is yet to come.” On the other hand, PPP leader and Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani rejected the surge in petroleum products prices and said that ‘Imrani Tsunami’ has become hassle for the masses. The increase in the prices of medicines and sharp decline in rupee against dollar are also creating difficulties for the people to survive, he added.