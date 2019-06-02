Share:

LONDON - England quick Jofra Archer will be salivating at the prospect of bowling at Pakistan’s batsmen after witnessing the South Asian side’s meek surrender against the West Indies pacemen, the team’s former captain and coach Waqar Younis has said.

“It will be difficult for the team to bounce back quickly enough for Monday against England – a team who are on such a high,” former Pakistan captain Younis wrote in a column. “They have probably never played better, and I think they have all the ingredients to go all the way and end their long wait for a World Cup. ... you can be sure that a certain Jofra Archer will be licking his lips,” said Younis, himself a tearaway fast bowler in his playing days. I have loved what I have seen of him so far. He is going to be the man that world will remember when all is said and done at this World Cup.”

“He has just got something about him, a bit of stardust. He is nippy and bowls with that extra bounce and most importantly, he takes wickets. I am sure he will leave a mark on this World Cup and probably on Pakistan on Monday.”