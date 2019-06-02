Share:

The Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) on Sunday criticized the government for creating market support fund to help billionaire brokers.

The government has been claiming scarcity of resources and getting ready to announce a tough budget loaded with taxes worth trillions but it has ample resources when it comes to helping billionaires, it said.

The newly established market support fund is, in fact, a broker support fund for which Rs20 billion have been earmarked while the process of approvals has been completed with unprecedented speed, said Dr. Murtaza Mughal, President PEW.

He said that many rules and regulations were relaxed while the stock market regulator was kept out of the whole process which has raised questions about the whole matter.

The government which continues to claim insufficiency of funds should have preferred to bailout poor reeling under inflation but bailing out influential brokers was considered more important which is amazing, he added.

Dr. Murtaza Mughal said that the cash-strapped government which has inherited a broken economy must carefully utilize its scarce public resources and spend in the public interest.

The move to support the super-rich dispute the government’s tall claims and its economic agenda while it will not go down well with the masses which are always asked to sacrifice for the country.

Commenting on the recent hike in petroleum prices he said that the price of oil is going down in the international market but it is being increased in Pakistan which is unjustified.

He said that exporters are only concerned with their petty gains and they don’t deserve the facility of zero-rating, therefore, it should be reversed.