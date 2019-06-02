Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have agreed to expedite implementation on decisions taken during the visit of Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman to Islamabad in February.

During their meeting on the sidelines of 14th summit of Organization of Islamic Cooperation, in Makkah yesterday, both leaders also agreed on early implementation of decisions taken during the first meeting of the Pak-Saudi Supreme Coordination Council. Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed gratitude to Saudi Arabia for extending oil facility to Pakistan against deferred payments, saying the gesture was a ‘timely support for the country’s economy’.

“The brotherly gesture of the Kingdom provided timely support to the economy of Pakistan at a crucial juncture,” the prime minister told Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman agreed to regularly exchange views on all issues of mutual interest.

The Crown Prince extended a warm welcome to Prime Minister Imran Khan on his visit to the Kingdom for the OIC Summit, a PM Office statement said.

The prime minister thanked the crown prince for the traditional Saudi hospitality and extended felicitations on Saudi Arabia’s assumption of OIC chair.

The two leaders took stock of the current state of bilateral political, economic and trade relations.

PM, BOSNIAN PRESIDENT

AGREE TO STRENGTHEN TRADE, CULTURAL TIES

Prime Minister Imran Khan and President of Bosnia Sefik Dzaferovic met in Makkah, Saudi Arabia yesterday and agreed to work towards closer cooperation in spheres of trade, economy and culture.

The two leaders, who held meeting on the sidelines of 14th summit of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), discussed issues of mutual interest and stressed the need for high-level political exchanges between the two countries.

Both leaders stressed close collaboration among the Muslim states to effectively address their common challenges. They also exchanged views on a broad range of matters relating to bilateral and regional importance.

Prime Minister Imran Khan underlined the importance, Pakistan attached to its fraternal ties with Bosnia and Herzegovina and expressed the desire to comprehensively upgrade bilateral cooperation in various spheres, a PM Office statement said. President Sedik Dzaferovic expressed his nation’s affection for the people of Pakistan and affirmed the desire to further strengthen bilateral relations in diverse fields. The two sides decided to work out specific steps in this regard in coming months.

PM RETURNS HOME

Prime Minister Imran Khan returned home Saturday after concluding his visit to Saudi Arabia where he represented the country at the 14th summit of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), held in Makkah.