ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Navy Ship Khaibar with embarked AL-43 helicopter has visited Port Mina Salman of Bahrain as part of overseas deployment for Regional Maritime Security Patrols in North Arabian Sea and in direct support of Multinational Combined Task Force 150 (CTF-150). The Multinational Combined Task Force is currently being commanded by Pakistan Navy. According to the Pakistan Navy officials, deployment of PNS Khaibar in North Arabian Sea is primarily focused on ensuring safety and security of these waters for international shipping.

Trip is part of overseas deployment for Regional Maritime Security Patrols

The ship was given a warm welcome by the officials of Royal Bahrain Naval Force (RBNF) upon its arrival at the port. During stay at port Mina Salman, the Commanding Officer PNS Khaibar, separately called on Brigadier Alaa Siyadi, Commander Bahrain Coast Guard and Commodore Salah Muhammad Jasim, Deputy Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force. During meetings, the Commanding Officer, conveyed sincere regards from Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Chief of the Naval Staff to the Bahraini Navy and people of Bahrain and highlighted that visit of PNS Khaibar is a manifestation of the multifaceted long term collaboration that exists between the two navies. A reception was also held onboard the PNS. Vice Admiral James J. Malloy, Commander US Naval Forces Central Command/ Commander US Fifth Fleet/ Commander Combined Maritime Forces and Rear Admiral Muhammad Yousuf Al-Asam, Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force graced the occasion.