SARGODHA : A raiding team of City police was held hostage by the kith and kin of a suspect here the other day.

The police party, led by Assistant Sub Inspector Pervaiz Iqbal, conducted a raid in suburban village 91-NB within the precincts of Saddr police to arrest an accused named Irfanul Haq in a fake cheque case. The police arrested the accused, but his kith and kin assaulted the policemen and get him free from the police custody.

They also held the ASI and other cops hostage in a room of their house. Later, Saddr police reached the spot and got the cops free from the suspects’ hostage. Later, police lodged an FIR against all the accused on the statement of ASI Pervaiz Iqbal and started further action.