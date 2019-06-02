Share:

LAHORE - The sewer samples collected from Lahore tested positive for the poliovirus on Saturday.

The samples were collected from three disposal stations-Gulshan-e-Ravi, Multan Road and Outfall Road-in May.

The report issued by the National Institute of Health Islamabad confirmed presence of poliovirus in all the collected samples, putting question mark on the efficacy of repeated immunization campaigns. So far, three polio cases have been reported from Lahore during the current year. Circulation of poliovirus for the last over one year is posing threat of emergence of more cases.

Dunya News reported wild poliovirus continued spreading in major cities of Pakistan including Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Quetta and Peshawar whereas new 11 cases emerged in Bannu divison.

Sources said sewer cases of poliovirus (WPV1) have emerged in Gadap, Gulishan-e-Iqbal, Landhi, Saddar, Korangi, Orangi Town, SITE, and Liaqatabad of Karachi while the virus is also present in Lahore, Quetta, Rawalpindi and Peshawar. Authorities have urged parents to join anti-polio campaign.

Virus found in 3 disposal stations

Last month, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar called upon Ulema to play their role for making anti-polio campaign successful.

Ulema belonging to various schools of thought assured the chief minister of their all-out support for the cause.

The chief minister said the presence of polio disease in Pakistan was a matter of concern and the Ulema had always played effective role in the protection of social and moral values, and today their role was direly needed against the disease.

“Our mission is to make the country free from polio as it is our national duty to work jointly to achieve the objective,” he said adding that war against the disease would be won at any cost. The chief minister said another meeting with the Ulema would be held after Eidul Fitr.