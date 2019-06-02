Share:

Lahore - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said his government has been acting upon a policy in the province to giver all-out opportunities to professionals to express their talent.

“Issues of professionals working in the public sector are being resolved and the approval of the technical allowance for engineers in Punjab is the acknowledgement their talent,” the CM said in his tweet from Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

According to a handout, the chief minister said technical allowance equal to 1.5 times of the basic salary will be given to engineers working in the specific departments.

He said: “We hope engineers will perform even better after this raise. The Finance Department has issued the notification of the technical allowance on Friday after the approval by the provincial cabinet.”

“This allowance will be given to the engineers having HEC-recognised degree and working in the departments of agriculture, housing, irrigation, mines and minerals, communications and works, urban development and public health engineering, local government and community development, and planning and development. The registration of the engineers with the Pakistan Engineering Council is compulsory,” he added .